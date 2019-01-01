ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Melonberry
  • Leafly flower of Melonberry

Hybrid

Melonberry

Melonberry

Melonberry crosses several ACDC phenos that highlight cannabinoid production and the terpene profile. This high CBD strain gives off notes of cantaloupe and berry which both transfer nicely into the flavor profile when smoked. Buds are long with a bright orange and light green color.

Reviews

No Reviews

No reviews yet.
write a review