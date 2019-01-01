Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
Melonberry crosses several ACDC phenos that highlight cannabinoid production and the terpene profile. This high CBD strain gives off notes of cantaloupe and berry which both transfer nicely into the flavor profile when smoked. Buds are long with a bright orange and light green color.