ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. ACDC
  • Leafly flower of ACDC

Hybrid

ACDC

Cannabinoids
Terpenes
Herbal
Pine
Peppery

Calculated from 95 products tested with lab partners.

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 745 reviews

ACDC
  • Herbal
  • Pine
  • Peppery

ACDC is a sativa-dominant phenotype of the high-CBD cannabis strain Cannatonic with a remarkably high CBD:THC ratio. This strain induces little-to-no intoxicating effects and helps many patients treat various ailments like pain, anxiety, epilepsy, multiple sclerosis, and the negative effects of chemotherapy, all with a clear head.

Effects

Show all

Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

3850 reported effects from 552 people
Relaxed 65%
Happy 41%
Uplifted 35%
Focused 34%
Energetic 19%
Dry mouth 11%
Dry eyes 4%
Anxious 2%
Dizzy 2%
Headache 2%

Reviews

745

Show all

Avatar for PiperDoll
Member since 2016
I was a stoner as a teen. Smoking from the time I woke up until the time I went to sleep. When I was 16 my whole family died and I took to weed as my safe haven. Until I developed severe dissociative-anxiety as well as a gnarly case of panic disorder. I stopped smoking because it made it worse- I re...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Happy
Avatar for Sarananona
Member since 2014
Some reviewers report that medicine with high CBD and low THC don't get you "high" but that isn't the whole story. This makes it sound like the medicine doesn't alter the user's internal and/or external experience, which isn't true. Many people report that these high CBD/low THC medicinals bring on ...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
FocusedRelaxedTinglyUplifted
Avatar for orgncwhtmlk
Member since 2015
Let me start by saying that I do not normally purchase CBD high strains. I've done 70 something reviews on high THC strains, but this will be my first ever high CBD strain review! AC/DC is 100% awesome natural effective MEDICINE. I hurt my arm over a week ago, and the top of my forearm has been swo...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
HappyRelaxed
Avatar for improvjam
Member since 2015
When the man at the cannabis store said there was a strain that would not get you high, I did not believe him. If there was anything in this life that I was certain of, it was that weed gets you high. Yet here we are 5 hits in and, although I feel different, I'm not very high. ACDC has a 1% THC 1...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricRelaxed
Avatar for dutchdubs
Member since 2014
I used to smoke regularly in my teenage years but stopped before college and didn't smoke for four years. When I tried weed again I found it overwhelming, very panic inducing, and overall unpleasant. I have not been able to enjoy weed ever until I found this strain. It is extremely mellow compared t...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeEnergeticFocusedRelaxed
more
reviews
write a review

Similar strains

Leafly flower for Charlotte's Web
Charlotte's Web
More upliftingLeafly flower for Remedy
Remedy
More sleepyLeafly flower for Harle-Tsu
Harle-Tsu
More ocimeneLeafly flower for Sour Tsunami
Sour Tsunami
More ocimeneLeafly flower for Elektra
Elektra
More CBGLeafly flower for Suzy Q
Suzy Q
More myrceneLeafly flower for Lifter
Lifter
More CBDLeafly flower for Sour Space Candy
Sour Space Candy
More ocimene
search by similar

Lineage

Strain parent
Cannatonic
parent
Strain
ACDC
First strain child
Frida
child
Second strain child
Blue Kross
child

Grow info

Sponsored by
Sponsor Logo
hybrid
Difficulty
Easy
Moderate
Difficult
Height (inches)
< 30
30 - 78
> 78
Yield (oz/ft)²
0.5 - 1
1 - 3
3 - 6
Flowering (weeks)
7 - 9
10 - 12
> 12

Photos

Show all

User uploaded image of ACDCUser uploaded image of ACDCUser uploaded image of ACDCUser uploaded image of ACDCUser uploaded image of ACDCUser uploaded image of ACDCUser uploaded image of ACDC
more
photos

Good reads

Show all
Tips for growing ACDC cannabis
Tips for growing ACDC cannabis
The best cannabis strains for cancer-related symptoms
The best cannabis strains for cancer-related symptoms
The best cannabis strains for anxiety
The best cannabis strains for anxiety
These Cancer Survivors Share Their Preferred Cannabis Strains
These Cancer Survivors Share Their Preferred Cannabis Strains

Most popular in