- 31% of people say it helps with Depression
- 31% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 26% of people say it helps with Stress
a........L
June 20, 2022
Euphoric
Melted Strawberries: Carries Light Fluffy Big Buds. Melted Strawberries is a cross between everyones Classic favorite of GMO & Strawberry Guava. Usually testing around 24% THC but some cultivators reach it to 31%-32%THC, if they really know what they’re doing. This strain carries a sweet aromatic taste & flavor with it along with a perfectly balanced hybrid high. This Hybrid High is a perfect 50%50% not leaning to much on the Indica or Sativa side so it’s a perfectly balanced high that will get you stoned but it won’t put you straight to sleep or active anxiety like some Sativa Dominant strains tend to do. This high will leave you feeling mellow relaxed but able to take on daily tasks.
m........3
June 11, 2023
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
My new #1 favorite strain. I had the melted strawberry live rosin from refinery enthusiast and hands down most phenomenal cannabis I've experienced in all my almost 15 years smoking 5 ⭐
i........l
September 3, 2022
Focused
Happy
Relaxed
One of the few strains that has felt like a balanced hybrid to me rather than leaning either direction.
b........2
May 8, 2023
Sunnyside dispensary version tasted like actual strawberries and a almost Balance high
j........3
February 7, 2024
Euphoric
Happy
Honestly this is a good smoke throughout the day. I had the concentrated version but I have had no complaints about this strain.
A........z
August 13, 2024
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
The Melted Strawberries strain was recommended to me by a tender at the local shop that I usually go to. First time trying the flower and it doesn't disappoint, it has a nice sweet flavor profile and hits smooth. Super crystally lime green buds with a potent relaxing, uplifting high. I would definitely buy it again sometime.
i........h
November 28, 2024
Creative
Euphoric
Relaxed
Im A Singer With Mild Asthma… No Dry Throat Instant High. Mmmhmnn🥲
b........s
December 26, 2023
Euphoric
Relaxed
Tingly
sunnyside got that heat. get urself the live resin cart & thank me later <3