Melted Strawberries: Carries Light Fluffy Big Buds. Melted Strawberries is a cross between everyones Classic favorite of GMO & Strawberry Guava. Usually testing around 24% THC but some cultivators reach it to 31%-32%THC, if they really know what they’re doing. This strain carries a sweet aromatic taste & flavor with it along with a perfectly balanced hybrid high. This Hybrid High is a perfect 50%50% not leaning to much on the Indica or Sativa side so it’s a perfectly balanced high that will get you stoned but it won’t put you straight to sleep or active anxiety like some Sativa Dominant strains tend to do. This high will leave you feeling mellow relaxed but able to take on daily tasks.