Menage
Menage effects are mostly calming.
Menage is a weed strain that crosses (Zkittlez x Triangle Kush Bx3) x (Gelato #41 x Kush Mints #11). Menage has pungent minty, dessert, and OG Kush aromas and a hybrid indica effect. The modern strain is high in THC and great for after-work relaxation.
Menage strain effects
Reported by 13 real people like you
Menage strain helps with
- 58% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 25% of people say it helps with Depression
- 16% of people say it helps with Fatigue
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Menage strain reviews(13)
H........4
May 28, 2025
Euphoric
Happy
Hungry
Relaxed
Got a qp of this gas and it’s fire highly recommend at night🔥
b........n
January 1, 2025
Euphoric
Happy
Sleepy
Great high. Definitely a nighttime strain. To say its room filling doesn't do the aroma justice. The aroma is a mix of skunk and gassy. The high left me couchlocked and there is nothing wrong with that with me.
1........n
March 12, 2025
Happy
Relaxed
Uplifted
Dry mouth
This strain made me and my smoking buddy VERY happy. Reminded us a little bit of smoking on some jet fuel. A little harsh on the throat but the high is so relaxing and vibey and mellow, ended up listening to boogie t for 3 hours 🤭