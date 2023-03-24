Menage reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Menage.
Menage strain effects
Reported by 13 real people like you
Menage strain helps with
- 58% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 25% of people say it helps with Depression
- 16% of people say it helps with Fatigue
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
f........r
March 24, 2023
Creative
Focused
Relaxed
Got a Oz of this to try, it's got a smooth earthy flavor and brings a relaxing body high along with a big creative boost. I played minecraft for like 5 hours on this strain. Made me kinda dizzy so drink plenty of water with this strain.
t........5
January 14, 2023
Euphoric
Relaxed
Sleepy
My 2nd cart from MUV. Wasn't initially impressed, but towards the middle of the 1st cart took hold. It was a nice Mello and calming hi. I was still focused, not in the couch, and enjoying my PS5 and all its colors. For reels, lol. Great strain! Ty
C........6
December 4, 2023
Happy
Relaxed
Very nice after long road trip.. Nice front head high and body sigh very lovely...
b........n
January 1, 2025
Euphoric
Happy
Great high. Definitely a nighttime strain. To say its room filling doesn't do the aroma justice. The aroma is a mix of skunk and gassy. The high left me couchlocked and there is nothing wrong with that with me.
H........4
May 28, 2025
Euphoric
Happy
Hungry
Got a qp of this gas and it’s fire highly recommend at night🔥
n........0
January 5, 2025
Relaxed
budtender just recommended this and it’s exactly what i have been searching for — physical relaxation with a dreamy headspace.
1........n
March 12, 2025
Happy
Relaxed
Uplifted
This strain made me and my smoking buddy VERY happy. Reminded us a little bit of smoking on some jet fuel. A little harsh on the throat but the high is so relaxing and vibey and mellow, ended up listening to boogie t for 3 hours 🤭
c........4
May 7, 2024
Hungry
Relaxed
very relaxed state