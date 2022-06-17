Mendo Cheese reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Mendo Cheese.
Mendo Cheese strain effects
Mendo Cheese strain helps with
- 42% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 28% of people say it helps with Depression
- 28% of people say it helps with Inflammation
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
S........5
June 17, 2022
Euphoric
Focused
Happy
Uplifted
An incredibly uplifted, super happy high. Cerebral, focused, and creative feelings. The intensity of the high seems to ebb and flow, though never gets to the point of unenjoyable. Side effects are dry mouth and slight munchies, but nothing crazy. Prob top 3 strains of all time for me. It’s wonderful
a........6
January 15, 2022
Creative
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
This strain truly lets me relax. Even though the THC percentage was actually less than others i've had before, this strain definitely hit HARD. Just don't expect to do too much after you smoke, your body will feel pretty heavy and weighed down. Also, have PLENTY of food around I tore through half a bag of Gheridelli chocolates and the destroyed a bag of chips, then pizza. I may have gained five pounds just from the munchies.
D........n
June 12, 2022
Energetic
Focused
Happy
Talkative
The smell is like that of a wine that gets you right in the back of your jaws. It’s uplifting, and helped me focus to clean my porch. I have bad tendinitis in my foot and it eased that off and took enough pain away for me to be able to stretch it! Great strain. Should have gotten a 7GM
C........z
April 22, 2022
Euphoric
Giggly
Relaxed
Tingly
It’s tingling body high effects balance the relaxation you feel with Mendo Cheese. I love the smell of citrus with a hint of cheese it delivers when you open the bag! ADULT RECREATIONAL USE & PURCHASE IS NOW IN NJ LET’S GO!!! :) Hit up the Apothecarium in Maplewood! They’ve got you covered! ;)
H........C
May 20, 2022
Hungry
Relaxed
it's pretty good got a nice relaxed body high and felt a little but in the head behind the eyes thats what I look for in a good strain if I feel it in my eyes 👀 😊 we happy
t........t
May 17, 2022
Euphoric
Hungry
Relaxed
One of the best strains I’v had. I brought Kind Tree THCA was 30.11%
b........r
June 3, 2022
Very smooth taste. I feel instantly relaxed and euphoric. My favorite strain!