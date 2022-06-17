This strain truly lets me relax. Even though the THC percentage was actually less than others i've had before, this strain definitely hit HARD. Just don't expect to do too much after you smoke, your body will feel pretty heavy and weighed down. Also, have PLENTY of food around I tore through half a bag of Gheridelli chocolates and the destroyed a bag of chips, then pizza. I may have gained five pounds just from the munchies.