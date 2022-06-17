Mendo Cheese
Mendo Cheese
MnC
Hybrid
Energetic
Euphoric
Creative
Cheese
Diesel
Orange
Mendo Cheese effects are mostly energizing.
write a review
If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Mendo Cheese, before let us know! Leave a review.
Have feedback? suggest an edit
Buy strains with similar effects to Mendo CheeseOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Mendo Cheese strain effects
Mendo Cheese strain helps with
- 42% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 28% of people say it helps with Depression
- 28% of people say it helps with Inflammation
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Mendo Cheese products near you
Similar to Mendo Cheese near Ashburn, VA
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
|In stock products near you
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
Mendo Cheese strain reviews(8)
Read all reviews
S........5
June 17, 2022
Euphoric
Focused
Happy
Uplifted
An incredibly uplifted, super happy high. Cerebral, focused, and creative feelings. The intensity of the high seems to ebb and flow, though never gets to the point of unenjoyable. Side effects are dry mouth and slight munchies, but nothing crazy. Prob top 3 strains of all time for me. It’s wonderful
a........6
January 15, 2022
Creative
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
This strain truly lets me relax. Even though the THC percentage was actually less than others i've had before, this strain definitely hit HARD. Just don't expect to do too much after you smoke, your body will feel pretty heavy and weighed down. Also, have PLENTY of food around I tore through half a bag of Gheridelli chocolates and the destroyed a bag of chips, then pizza. I may have gained five pounds just from the munchies.
D........n
June 12, 2022
Energetic
Focused
Happy
Talkative
The smell is like that of a wine that gets you right in the back of your jaws. It’s uplifting, and helped me focus to clean my porch. I have bad tendinitis in my foot and it eased that off and took enough pain away for me to be able to stretch it! Great strain. Should have gotten a 7GM