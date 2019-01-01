ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Mendocino Skunk
  • Leafly flower of Mendocino Skunk

Hybrid

Mendocino Skunk

Mendocino Skunk

Developed by Paradise Seeds in Amsterdam, Mendocino Skunk is part of their Chong’s Choice lineup and crosses some of Mendocino County’s finest genetics with some choice Dutch genetics from Paradise Seed’s vault. Consumers can expect a fruity flavor with skunky undertones in both the smell and taste. With a pleasant and smooth high, Mendocino Skunk is a great strain for new consumers who don’t want to be too bogged down.

Reviews

No Reviews

No reviews yet.
write a review