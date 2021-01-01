ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid
THC 22%

Meraki Orange

No effects reported

Dominant terpene: Myrcene

Strain Details

Meraki Orange is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Hindu Kush with Napalese Sativa. This strain puts out an aroma of a rotten orange rinds and fermented berry funk. The effects of Meraki Orange will make you feel buzzy, happy and inspired. This strain is ideal for anyone who needs to boost their mood through fits of laughter.

Strain spotlight