I tried Mexican wedding by neighbor goods. I've been sampled the product as a budtender at RISE. The flavor was really green, but light. Overall, the strain gave me an immediate relaxed, feeling with a euphoric and kind of giggly/relaxed feeling. That talkative, silly, relaxed, feeling gradually shifts into a more body relaxed, feeling, but not so heavy on the couch-lock. Appetite increases but not in a ridiculous, Scooby-Doo kind of way. A really neat feature for guys: every time I use this strain, the next morning, I have solid, high-school like morning wood. Every single time. Enjoy!