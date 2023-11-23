Mexican Wedding
Mexican Wedding effects are mostly energizing.
Mexican Wedding is an indica-dominant strain made from a genetic cross of LA Pure Kush x Wedding Crasher. For patients and casual consumers alike, Mexican Wedding is better-suited to lowkey festivities and stress-free couchside hangs due to its cerebral buzz that quickly intensifies to a couchlock. It pairs the herbal tang of Kush with vanilla sweetness, and buds bloom in bright greens with amber hair accents and milky trichomes. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Mexican Wedding, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Mexican Wedding strain effects
Mexican Wedding strain helps with
- 100% of people say it helps with Depression
- 100% of people say it helps with Headaches
- 100% of people say it helps with Inflammation
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
