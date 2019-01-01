Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
Rare Dankness Seed Bank crossed their in-house Rug Burn OG and Pamelina strains to create Mi-Lano. Buds put out gorgeous purple hues dripping in terp-filled trichomes. The strain has a mix of sour jet fuel flavors and cookie OG funk. Get ready to be baked when consuming Mi-Lano, as its lineage contains some potent strains.