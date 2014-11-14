Rug Burn OG took 3rd place for hybrids at the 2012 High Times Cannabis Cup. By crossing Ghost OG with Rare Dankness #1, Rare Dankness Seeds has created a pungent flavor mix of sour citrus and hints of diesel that sting the senses. Though listed as an indica-leaning hybrid, Rug Burn provides an uplifting effect that helped it make its way onto High Times’ list of “Earth’s Strongest Strains 2014.”
