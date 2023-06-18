Miami Heat reviews
Miami Heat strain effects
Miami Heat strain flavors
Miami Heat strain helps with
- 25% of people say it helps with Depression
- 25% of people say it helps with Pain
- 12% of people say it helps with Seizures
r........n
June 18, 2023
Energetic
Giggly
Great flavor but mid high
w........6
September 30, 2023
Energetic
Euphoric
Focused
Relaxed
Felt like I was floating after it kicked in, I was able to have a nice conversation with friends and focus on a movie, as it wore Off I got sleepy, it can make you anxious as the high starts kicking in felt a bit dizzy while walking but that dosent last for long, just needed a good distraction.
r........r
July 9, 2023
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Really good Strain. The brand Organic Remedies Pre Grounds it too much to where it will canoe in papers
l........2
August 5, 2023
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Love the Earthy, flavor with a smidge of spice. Grassy tones . Nice body high , energy,happy, laughter,fun times.
b........3
February 24, 2024
Giggly
Happy
Talkative
nice feeling! instant serotonin after smoking.
j........3
August 26, 2023
Aroused
Creative
Euphoric
I feel like I’m floating on this. Holy Shet!
a........s
November 3, 2024
Energetic
Focused
Happy
Hungry
I agree with the other reviews with the dizzy feeling but it went away very quickly..other than that top 10 on my list!