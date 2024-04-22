An all-around good strain. Comes with a burst of creativity and thoughts that eventually settles into a tired, peaceful feeling. The only thing was the headache I got the first time I smoked it. I get headaches frequently and some weed helps with those but this strain does not. Definitely a morning/early afternoon strain. It definitely gets the juices flowing, you can get lost in thought easily. I find myself pausing to think for long periods of time while using Miami Vice. The high is not too intense and did not make me paranoid. I was somewhat energetic but not bouncing off the walls. Like I said it ends with a feeling of relaxation and sleepiness. Definitely for those who like having new ideas and being creative.