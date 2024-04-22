Miami Vice reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Miami Vice.
Miami Vice strain effects
Reported by 12 real people like you
Miami Vice strain flavors
Miami Vice strain helps with
- 58% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 33% of people say it helps with Depression
- 33% of people say it helps with Pain
L........0
April 22, 2024
Energetic
Euphoric
From the moment you catch a whiff of Miami Vice, you’ll be taken to a tropical paradise. Descending from the Grapefruit strain family, this bud delights the senses with vibrant citrus flavor notes dancing on your palate. Moreover, as you indulge, you’ll encounter the refreshing allure of piney undertones, adding a fresh woodsy element to the smoking experience. Additionally, true to its name, Miami Vice brings the taste of Grapefruit and lime, creating a perfect blend of flavors that will leave you craving more. Nonetheless, get ready to savor a taste of the tropics and dive into a blissful cannabis adventure!
2........r
April 6, 2024
Creative
Energetic
Focused
Happy
Great strain with nice body high, very creative and motivated feeling while being very relaxed and having no paranoia at all. Smells and tastes very sweet and pleasent aswell
1........1
May 31, 2024
Euphoric
Relaxed
As soon as I opened Miami Vice I fell in love with the aroma. Citrus flavor with a little piney after taste. Relaxing body high, but no drowsiness. Packs a pretty good punch. 4 out of 5.
i........2
August 7, 2024
Euphoric
Relaxed
A nice ease into a relaxing and soothing high
w........n
September 26, 2024
Energetic
Focused
I was surprised by this strain! I loved it
Y........8
June 17, 2024
Aroused
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Tropical mix of sweet and sour fruity flavors.Definitely a Sativa dominant hybrid but I can also feel the relaxation from indica side.It been getting me thru the day and I wouldn't mind getting more.
v........9
May 10, 2024
Creative
Energetic
Focused
An all-around good strain. Comes with a burst of creativity and thoughts that eventually settles into a tired, peaceful feeling. The only thing was the headache I got the first time I smoked it. I get headaches frequently and some weed helps with those but this strain does not. Definitely a morning/early afternoon strain. It definitely gets the juices flowing, you can get lost in thought easily. I find myself pausing to think for long periods of time while using Miami Vice. The high is not too intense and did not make me paranoid. I was somewhat energetic but not bouncing off the walls. Like I said it ends with a feeling of relaxation and sleepiness. Definitely for those who like having new ideas and being creative.
e........1
November 18, 2024
Aroused
Focused
Relaxed
Sleepy
i am too high to say anything coherent i am smooth spongebob rn.