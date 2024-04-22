From the moment you catch a whiff of Miami Vice, you’ll be taken to a tropical paradise. Descending from the Grapefruit strain family, this bud delights the senses with vibrant citrus flavor notes dancing on your palate. Moreover, as you indulge, you’ll encounter the refreshing allure of piney undertones, adding a fresh woodsy element to the smoking experience. Additionally, true to its name, Miami Vice brings the taste of Grapefruit and lime, creating a perfect blend of flavors that will leave you craving more. Nonetheless, get ready to savor a taste of the tropics and dive into a blissful cannabis adventure!