Miami Vice
Miami Vice is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Green Crush and Grapefruit. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Miami Vice is 24.5% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by unknown breeders, the average price of Miami Vice typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Miami Vice’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Miami Vice, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Miami Vice strain effects
Reported by 12 real people like you
Miami Vice strain flavors
Miami Vice strain helps with
- 58% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 33% of people say it helps with Depression
- 33% of people say it helps with Pain
Miami Vice strain reviews12
L........0
April 22, 2024
Energetic
Euphoric
2........r
April 6, 2024
Creative
Energetic
Focused
Happy
1........1
May 31, 2024
Euphoric
Relaxed