c........4
June 29, 2024
Energetic
Euphoric
Focused
I loved the bright green bugs, the uplifted high, and minty taste.
s........y
December 27, 2024
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Focused
I got this in a pre roll for Christmas. Flora Arbor in Illinois grows some fire. One of the best craft growers in the state, no doubt. Upon first inhale, i tasted sweet berry notes mixed with a little floral and earth, and even a little minty. Couldn't even finish it. It completely took away my paranoia and muscle aches. Now I'm taking a little stroll down my foggy road. It's 45 degrees here, the day after Christmas, and it feels lovely! If you get a chance to try this strain, pick it up! 9.5/10, and I'm a conneserur.
j........n
January 16, 2025
Energetic
Focused
Relaxed
Hit it using Whole Melt Extracts cart. Hits HARD. Taste is weird tho, kinda earthy. Overall, high is good and strong.
f........3
September 8, 2024
Creative
Focused
Happy
This strain is nice. Good high, has a pretty unique taste to it. Very earthy but also sweet and then tangy. This strain is a super good balanced hybrid that makes you feel energetic but also relaxed at the same time. It’s also a very good microdosing strain, it really helps with my stress and anxiety during the day and gives me an uplifted feeling. It also really helps with back pain. Overall, lovely strain, pick it up if you can!
S........3
July 21, 2024
Giggly
Relaxed
Uplifted
The bud tender said this was fire, and he was right. Makes me paranoid and forgetful though lol. Hard to describe the taste and smell. It’s like classic dank bud, didn’t pick up special flavors. It gets more relaxing and stoning after 20 minutes.