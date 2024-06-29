I got this in a pre roll for Christmas. Flora Arbor in Illinois grows some fire. One of the best craft growers in the state, no doubt. Upon first inhale, i tasted sweet berry notes mixed with a little floral and earth, and even a little minty. Couldn't even finish it. It completely took away my paranoia and muscle aches. Now I'm taking a little stroll down my foggy road. It's 45 degrees here, the day after Christmas, and it feels lovely! If you get a chance to try this strain, pick it up! 9.5/10, and I'm a conneserur.