When word got out that the Olympic gold medalist enjoyed cannabis, it was only a matter of time before a strain would be named in his honor. Michael Phelps OG is a hybrid strain that no doubt carries OG Kush genetics, but other ancestry remains uncertain. You can smell the OG in this one as earthy, sweet notes of pine and lemon explode on the exhale. Small doses of Michael Phelps OG leave your mind and body agile, but overdo it and you’re more likely to find the effects ironically lazy and inactive.

Avatar for Canna_Maid
Member since 2015
The most gassy OG I have ever come across, such a perfumey undertone of the black water cross. Best strain of 2015
ArousedEuphoricGigglyHappyHungry
Avatar for TheFoxSays
Member since 2016
5/5 - Michael Phelps OG The description here is pretty close - take a small dose and you can still function.. Take a few more hits to the dome and Indica effects start to take over. Then I take a few more huge rips and each pull feels like diving into a pool of pine scented bubbles. Tastes like sm...
ArousedHappyHungryRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for goCannaOne
Member since 2016
A- : Everything about this strain I wanted to like, but ultimately the aroma had a bit too much Sour Diesel in there taking away the sharp pine fuel stink and replacing it with a more planty sweet. High was great, but lacked the lung expansion that comes with other, super resiny designer OGs.
HungryRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for PoliticallyActavis
Member since 2015
It was cracking. The aromatic aroma mixed with that chronic citrus that went straight to the chrome. Niggas fiending for the money, but don't want to pay a loan. South side boi look who dis guy domed over an iphone. Bararatataa ThAt good shit hmu if you Tryna smoke
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricGigglySleepy
Avatar for nancypants
Member since 2012
CreativeFocusedHappyUplifted
OG Kush
Michael Phelps OG

New Strains Alert: Michael Phelps OG, White Slipper, Ganesh Berry, Cookie Wreck, and More
New Strains Alert: Michael Phelps OG, White Slipper, Ganesh Berry, Cookie Wreck, and More