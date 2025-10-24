Michigan Mouth reviews
Michigan Mouth strain effects
Reported by 2 real people like you
Michigan Mouth strain helps with
- 100% of people say it helps with Anorexia
- 50% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
- 50% of people say it helps with Arthritis
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
m........8
October 24, 2025
Hungry
Sleepy
Anxious
detroit michigans finest boof. made me anxious and tired, not bad for sleeping bud the hybrid also wants to keep your brain active. this would be good for something, just not sure what. maybe edibles.
C........e
April 21, 2024
Tingly
Anxious
Dizzy
It was alright I guess it made me feel like I was in Michigan anxious,dizzy, paranoid and tingly. Aha ha helped me arthritis pains though, thank you Michigan mouth!