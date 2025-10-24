Michigan Mouth is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Cherry Pie Breath and Mendo Breath. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Michigan Mouth is a savory and nutty strain that has a lot of flavors from its OGKB lineage. It has a nice cherry exhale that will leave you craving for snacks. Michigan Mouth is 20-25% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Michigan Mouth effects include feeling relaxed, euphoric, and creative. Medical marijuana patients often choose Michigan Mouth when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, anxiety, and pain. Bred by Thug Pug Genetics, Michigan Mouth features flavors like fuel, cherry, and skunk. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene. The average price of Michigan Mouth typically ranges from $30-$40. Michigan Mouth is a rare and exotic strain that offers a tropical blast of flavor and aroma. It is named after the state of Michigan, where it was originally cultivated by Bountiful Farms. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Michigan Mouth, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review on Leafly.