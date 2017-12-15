We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
Learn more about our use of cookies in our Cookie Policy and
Privacy Policy.
Stay in touch
Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
Smell is super bright out of the jar. Citrus and lemongrass are prominent. Surprisingly dark and earthy on the exhale. Came on nicely like a classic sativa and segued into a really nice and chill body buzz.
This is one of y new favorite strains. So far I have picked up 2 grams of some Killer Midlefork concentrate. I know it says it's a sativa dominant hybrid. But this stuff gets me super baked, insane couch lock and wikid cottonmouth. I will for sure try out The flower as soon as I can find it, or rem...