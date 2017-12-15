ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Middlefork reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Middlefork.

Effects

81 people reported 693 effects
Happy 67%
Relaxed 67%
Euphoric 60%
Uplifted 59%
Creative 43%
Stress 41%
Pain 33%
Anxiety 25%
Depression 24%
Headaches 19%
Dry mouth 18%
Dry eyes 9%
Anxious 7%
Dizzy 3%
Headache 3%

Reviews

123

Avatar for Ryry520
Member since 2019
Very tasty, kinda diesel/sour tang in the front, berry and sweet in the finish. Stony but lighter than expected. Great for daytime
Reported
feelings
CreativeFocusedRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for Gypsymommabear
Member since 2019
Great smooth flavor and really good body and head buzz.
Reported
feelings
HappyRelaxed
Avatar for _FairyyGanjmother_
Member since 2019
I get the giggles every damn time. It's the best strain, in my opinion. Lol
Reported
feelings
Avatar for Cs027
Member since 2018
Smell is super bright out of the jar. Citrus and lemongrass are prominent. Surprisingly dark and earthy on the exhale. Came on nicely like a classic sativa and segued into a really nice and chill body buzz.
Reported
feelings
Avatar for CandyLady1014
Member since 2018
love this helps me eat great for pain &amp; antiexy doesn't give me dry mouth
Reported
feelings
Avatar for icecreammanwa
Member since 2016
Middle Fork and Blue Dream are tied for my #1 hybrid strain. I always have on or the other. Excellent strain and leafly accurately describes the effects of Middle Fork the great. 💨✌
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyRelaxedTinglyUplifted
Avatar for NW710
Member since 2015
This is one of y new favorite strains. So far I have picked up 2 grams of some Killer Midlefork concentrate. I know it says it's a sativa dominant hybrid. But this stuff gets me super baked, insane couch lock and wikid cottonmouth. I will for sure try out The flower as soon as I can find it, or rem...
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyHungryRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for Burning1
Member since 2016
4 stars for now. A pretty balanced high without too much crash effects.
Reported
feelings