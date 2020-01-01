ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  Midnight Express
Hybrid

A CBD-rich strain from Canna Fam Seeds, Midnight Express crosses Cannatonic 4 and their own Freedom Fighter Express. Consumers will experience a grape bubble gum terpene profile that sometimes leans more heavily toward a tropical fruit or floral nose.

 

Lineage

Strain parent
Cannatonic
parent
Strain
Midnight Express

