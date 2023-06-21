Regular user of 3 years here!! Picked up this strain recently and I have loved it so far. This strain is orange , with very dense slow burning nuggets that are very sticky. The flavor is extremely sweet , I was very taken aback. It's almost like eating fruit candy, or almost a vanilla coffee sweet? Impossible to describe but very good. I use weed for bipolar disorder and I love strains like this. It's incredible for relaxation and creativity. Spent many hours making some music even after my 11 hour workday because I just felt relaxed enough. The feeling body wise , as I describe it right now... very heavy body high. My arms and legs feel pretty weightless overall and my body feels very loose but calm. My broken knee pain is not noticeable. No dry mouth off this strain. No red eyes either. A little bit but barely compared to 90% of the other strains I've tried recently. This is the only strain I've written a review on because I simply love this strain a lot. I hope they continue to sell it near me 🌮👀