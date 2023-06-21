Midnight Moon reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Midnight Moon.

Midnight Moon strain helps with

June 21, 2023
Regular user of 3 years here!! Picked up this strain recently and I have loved it so far. This strain is orange , with very dense slow burning nuggets that are very sticky. The flavor is extremely sweet , I was very taken aback. It's almost like eating fruit candy, or almost a vanilla coffee sweet? Impossible to describe but very good. I use weed for bipolar disorder and I love strains like this. It's incredible for relaxation and creativity. Spent many hours making some music even after my 11 hour workday because I just felt relaxed enough. The feeling body wise , as I describe it right now... very heavy body high. My arms and legs feel pretty weightless overall and my body feels very loose but calm. My broken knee pain is not noticeable. No dry mouth off this strain. No red eyes either. A little bit but barely compared to 90% of the other strains I've tried recently. This is the only strain I've written a review on because I simply love this strain a lot. I hope they continue to sell it near me 🌮👀
21 people found this helpful
October 16, 2023
This is a pretty decent strain, i’m hitting it from a cartridge (AIR-O pods) there a medical cart in Columbus Ohio and the strain is very potent, it’s very fruity mine was almost berryish like. More of a sweet/fruit tone then weed/skunk. This strain for first time users should be very careful, this will take only a little to make ya couch locked, for me it’s a perfect sit home after work watch that 70”s show eat some snacks and then a few hours later head to bed, gives u a nice nights rest too. To me it’s more a indica then hybrid. It’s a great strain! Recommend
15 people found this helpful
July 8, 2023
Smoked one half gram joint... thats all it took. Next thing I know I'm munching down on a rice crispy, without a care in the world. ☆
10 people found this helpful

