Midnight Moon
STRAIN HIGHLIGHTS
- Negatives:
- Helps with:
Midnight Moon effects are mostly calming.
Midnight Moon potency is higher THC than average.
Midnight Moon is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Querkle x Dark Side of the Moon. Midnight Moon is 25% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Medical marijuana patients often choose Midnight Moon when dealing with symptoms associated with depression, chronic pain, and insomnia. Bred by Pinnacle Genetics, Midnight Moon features flavors like spicy, earthy, and woody. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene. The average price of Midnight Moon typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Midnight Moon, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Midnight Moon strain effects
Midnight Moon strain flavors
Midnight Moon strain helps with
- 75% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 50% of people say it helps with Bipolar disorder
- 25% of people say it helps with Muscle spasms
