My eighth was grown by Seneca Nation growers. Came in around 21% THC iirc, but this is a strain that hits above its number if you care about such things. Vaping ~.2g bowls, I found I could feel the effects kick in pretty soundly after two bowls. Peppery start with piney finish. Very heady, not much in the way of physical relaxation. Gives that slight warmth in the face and heavy eyelids, like a glass of a good strong red wine, but mentally you remain pretty sharp. I was able to focus on all the details of a UK mystery series with no difficulty. I have a lot of anxiety and OCD stress, and this offers some relief. Certainly, it doesn't exacerbate it.