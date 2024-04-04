Midnight Snack reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Midnight Snack.
Midnight Snack strain effects
Midnight Snack strain helps with
- 37% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 12% of people say it helps with Cramps
- 12% of people say it helps with Depression
r........x
April 4, 2024
Happy
Relaxed
My eighth was grown by Seneca Nation growers. Came in around 21% THC iirc, but this is a strain that hits above its number if you care about such things. Vaping ~.2g bowls, I found I could feel the effects kick in pretty soundly after two bowls. Peppery start with piney finish. Very heady, not much in the way of physical relaxation. Gives that slight warmth in the face and heavy eyelids, like a glass of a good strong red wine, but mentally you remain pretty sharp. I was able to focus on all the details of a UK mystery series with no difficulty. I have a lot of anxiety and OCD stress, and this offers some relief. Certainly, it doesn't exacerbate it.
e........8
February 8, 2024
Happy
Relaxed
I felt a warm tingly, relaxed feeling start in the back of my head and slowly work its way to the top of my skull. Then a brief tingly feeling went through my nose and the happily, sediative euphoric sensation flows through my entire body. It is like a warm cozy fire on a cold winters evening. Relaxed, happy and chill. Great strain. Definitely a hybrid. Definitely a great time.
w........6
June 2, 2023
Creative
Giggly
Hybrid to its core, it activates your mind while also relaxing your body without making you tired. The smell is like rainbow chocolate chip mints covered in trichomes. It's fruity throughout and as soon as you have your first hit, it goes straight to tingling your mind and body. This is truly a snack for midnight or midday.
m........9
July 11, 2023
Talkative
Uplifted
I love this strain. Perfect for hang outs with friends. Love the high
g........t
October 13, 2023
Euphoric
Hungry
Relaxed
Sleepy
Fruity, herbal, & sweet. Great for sleep!
H........r
June 29, 2024
Good buzz. Medium yield.
j........8
Yesterday
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
Hungry
Pretty strong feels like a first time high from an avid smoker without a t break like a stereotypical high to the max
l........3
October 7, 2024
Happy
Hungry
Tingly
It was nice, when they say dry mouth they mean it 😂 tasted good would recommend