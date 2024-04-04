Midnight Snack
aka Midnight Snacks, Midnight Snackz
Midnight Snack is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Do-Si-Dos and Dark Helmet. Midnight Snack is 19% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Midnight Snack effects include relaxed, happy, and hungry. Medical marijuana patients often choose Midnight Snack when dealing with symptoms associated with insomnia, pain, and nausea. Bred by unknown breeders, Midnight Snack features flavors like sweet, earthy, and nutty. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene. The average price of Midnight Snack typically ranges from $10-$20 per gram. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Midnight Snack, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Midnight Snack strain effects
Midnight Snack strain helps with
- 37% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 12% of people say it helps with Cramps
- 12% of people say it helps with Depression
