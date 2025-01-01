Miklo
Cookies and Lemonnade regularly turn out stellar genetics, but even they admit that Miklo is in a league of its own. "If you wanna bring the big guns out, then they don't get much bigger than Miklo," Cookies explains.
Miklo is a hybrid strain released as part of the Medellin line, combining Medellin with Blanco. The buds look nothing short of glorious: endowed with rich trichomes, they radiate several shades of purple and light green, and are accompanied by orange hairs. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Miklo, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
