Mimosa Cake Auto is a hybrid autoflowering weed strain bred by Fast Buds. This is a versatile strain with balanced uplifting and relaxing effects perfect for any time of day, and produces ample yields without much intervention in around 63 days. Mimosa Cake Auto has a palate of sweet, lemon, earth, and floral notes, with hints of tropical fruit and berry. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Mimosa Cake Auto, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.