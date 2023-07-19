Mint smash is Kush Mints x MaiTai #4 has been around the Colorado cannabis scene pretty heavy since at least early 2019 and is almost a staple cultivar round these parts now ..the 👃 on her is minty with a mild vanilla and sour berry Dankness ..indica leaning strain that slapz hard and quick puttin you in your place..the sedative effects come with a bit of euphoric pleasure out the gate but really just settles into a mostly narcotic high..this strain wont have you creative and at the art gallery most likely but sitting in a recliner after work with a bag of Doritos in your lap ..shes a powerhouse if grown right and a one hitter quitter/ half a J kind of deal when ya first meet specially..great medical cultivar from ptsd to chrons disease, chronic pain etc this girl got ya covered

