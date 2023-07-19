Mint Smash reviews
Mint Smash strain effects
Reported by 15 real people like you
Mint Smash strain flavors
Mint Smash strain helps with
- 46% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 33% of people say it helps with Insomnia
- 20% of people say it helps with Depression
j........r
July 19, 2023
Euphoric
Happy
Hungry
Relaxed
I'm too stoned to write the review.
h........5
December 30, 2023
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
Sleepy
A very solid strain. Back pain disappeared and I feel uplifted. A little tired, but not completely sedated (yet). Just relaxed enough so that my thoughts turn off and I'm feeling all of the good vibes. The weight of the world off my shoulders. Feels pretty good, my friends! I'd rate a 4.9 out of 5. Will definitely buy again.
L........1
October 5, 2022
Happy
Hungry
Relaxed
Sleepy
Mint smash is Kush Mints x MaiTai #4 has been around the Colorado cannabis scene pretty heavy since at least early 2019 and is almost a staple cultivar round these parts now ..the 👃 on her is minty with a mild vanilla and sour berry Dankness ..indica leaning strain that slapz hard and quick puttin you in your place..the sedative effects come with a bit of euphoric pleasure out the gate but really just settles into a mostly narcotic high..this strain wont have you creative and at the art gallery most likely but sitting in a recliner after work with a bag of Doritos in your lap ..shes a powerhouse if grown right and a one hitter quitter/ half a J kind of deal when ya first meet specially..great medical cultivar from ptsd to chrons disease, chronic pain etc this girl got ya covered
a........t
April 26, 2023
Euphoric
Hungry
Relaxed
Sleepy
Love the taste, similar to mint ice cream with a slight diesel after taste. It smells good like minty fruit and hits better. I was still able to function after i hit the pen a couple times, but i pretty much felt like the weekend; though, im sure it doesn't sound nice, but personally it felt like my face was melting. Not melting like ahhh melting, just completely and utterly relaxed. My wrenched nightmares were no match against this strain and my PTSD has been pacified. My appetite is in the gutter, but with the help of his "mint majesty" I finished a full plate of food like i was in a famine. Great stuff put me to bed like a baby after. Evening strain for suree.
r........8
October 6, 2024
Giggly
Talkative
Made me laugh alot! Good indica
l........7
July 2, 2023
Creative
Focused
Happy
2 bong rips and you are faded den a hoe. This strain will slap you in the face instantly. You won’t even know where you are. Shit has you in yodielanddd. Proceed with caution. The aliens will get you if you don’t.
r........5
March 27, 2024
Happy
Relaxed
Uplifted
Had this in form of hash and it’s really fucking good. Hopefully i’ll get my hands on some flower someday. Helps my anxiety and stress
t........9
August 13, 2023
Relaxed
my husband bought this by accident. this strain is great for anxiety. so calming and relaxing. I have issues with sleep and this is a strain I would go to just to make my brain shut off to sleep.