Mint Smash
HybridTHC 21%CBD 0%
Mint Smash
MSm
Hybrid
Happy
Relaxed
Sleepy
Mint
Blue Cheese
Vanilla
Caryophyllene
Limonene
Pinene
Mint Smash effects are mostly calming.
Mint Smash potency is higher THC than average.
write a review
Mint Smash is a hybrid weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel happy, relaxed, and sleepy. Mint Smash has 21% THC. The dominant terpene in this strain is caryophyllene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Mint Smash, before let us know! Leave a review.
Have feedback? suggest an edit
Buy strains with similar effects to Mint SmashOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Mint Smash strain effects
Reported by 15 real people like you
Mint Smash strain flavors
Mint Smash strain helps with
- 46% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 33% of people say it helps with Insomnia
- 20% of people say it helps with Depression
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Mint Smash products near you
Similar to Mint Smash near Ashburn, VA
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
|In stock products near you
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
Mint Smash strain reviews(15)
Read all reviews
l........7
July 2, 2023
Creative
Focused
Happy
L........1
October 5, 2022
Happy
Hungry
Relaxed
t........9
August 13, 2023
Relaxed