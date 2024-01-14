Miracle Fruit reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Miracle Fruit.
Miracle Fruit strain effects
Miracle Fruit strain helps with
- 50% of people say it helps with Depression
- 50% of people say it helps with Stress
- 25% of people say it helps with Insomnia
r........7
January 14, 2024
Aroused
Creative
Euphoric
Happy
I recently received my medical card and have tried a few new strains which included this one. I was looking for an uplifting sativa (green crack or similar), but the dispensary did not have any names that I recognized. I saw Miracle Fruit as being hybrid Leaning Sativa. I asked the budtender “Does the Miracle Fruit strain taste descent?” At that second, a second budtender walking by and over heard my question stopped in his tracks and gave me the look like “Dude, that shit tastes really damn good and you are crazy if you don’t try this shit”. He didn’t say a word but still communicated. I thought why the hell not. “I will take an eighth of Miracle Fruit”. Arriving home, I opened the new bottle. The distinct smell orange, diesel, and citrus on the first smell. Grinding the buds increased the orange aroma. I put this in a PAX fresh cleaned vape. Setting on lowest heat… the first inhale (Orange-Diesel-Citrus with moist sticky feeling smoke). The first exhale… I start thinking to myself “they didn’t have shit like this when I was in college”. The taste is distinct! I have read other flavor profiles and they are not as prominent. You can really taste a juice orange followed by diesel. I actually started mentally referring to this Miracle Fruit strain as Orange Diesel. I had a collection of nine different strains at the time. I could without a doubt pick this strain with a smell test versus all of the other strain. It smells such of a diesel Orange. To say the least, it became my favorite tasting strain. So much so, that i went back for a second eighth. The taste was phenomenal. You have to like try it and you will not be disappointed. I will say that it is not as much as a Sativa as I would like. The initial hits are uplifting followed by deep relaxation shortly after. This is not a wake and bake Sativa strain and for sure hybrid. Great smoke for early evenings cook outs or fire pit sessions.
j........1
April 27, 2024
Euphoric
Giggly
Was mad about leaving my phone at home ripped this about 2 times felt better like 15 mins later. feel it in your eyes nice energy high.
S........i
April 18, 2024
Focused
Happy
Nice, uplifting. I have been extremely stressed out lately and it gave me an instant mental break and I felt a little happy, which says a lot for me right now. Definitely a good option to help with stress and depression.
B........6
November 9, 2023
Euphoric
Relaxed
Tastes very similar to SLH with undertones of mimosa coming through. Fruity flavor in the front of the hit and as it rolls past your tongue the gassy funk fills in the space. It gives you that initial “slow time” effect once it hits but tapers off to a nice mellow high. Make yourself a drink and sink into the sofa with a good show. Usually not priced too high where I’ve seen it (medicinal dispensary) but I will always grab an eighth of it if I’m buying a handful of cheaper strains as well.
t........3
June 14, 2024
Energetic
Euphoric
Hungry
Amazing taste and smell. It smokes well and stays lit just fine. One joint was all I needed.
c........4
August 19, 2024
Energetic
Euphoric
Focused
WOW! This is my 2nd time purchasing Miracle Fruit by Strane and I’m impressed. The first hit tastes like a fruit bomb 😍💣After smoking, I can say this strain is smooth and has uplifting effects. Miracle Fruit helps me stay focused. I get tasks finished around the house and on top of that, I feel content/giggly while doing it. I usually don’t write reviews but I had to share my thoughts on this one! :)
c........5
November 3, 2024
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
I grew outdoors some clones of Miracle Fruit this 2024 grow season in Humboldt County. I fed them high nitrogen fertilizer through their vegetative stage. They grew just fine, getting to between 5’ - 6’ in height. Once I saw them going into pre-flower I fed them a good flowering fertilizer with molasses thru their flowering stage. They smelled of lemons that kept getting stronger and stronger. They flowered 8-9 weeks. I’m very pleased with the sweet & lemony/fruity flavors in the smoke and the high is an awesome Sativa high. I’m guessing my buds THC level are around 25%.
h........5
September 19, 2024
Aroused
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
The flavors are amazing exotic I feel like the peaches berry and the apple flavors I really love the string and this hybrid uplifting upper