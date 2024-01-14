I recently received my medical card and have tried a few new strains which included this one. I was looking for an uplifting sativa (green crack or similar), but the dispensary did not have any names that I recognized. I saw Miracle Fruit as being hybrid Leaning Sativa. I asked the budtender “Does the Miracle Fruit strain taste descent?” At that second, a second budtender walking by and over heard my question stopped in his tracks and gave me the look like “Dude, that shit tastes really damn good and you are crazy if you don’t try this shit”. He didn’t say a word but still communicated. I thought why the hell not. “I will take an eighth of Miracle Fruit”. Arriving home, I opened the new bottle. The distinct smell orange, diesel, and citrus on the first smell. Grinding the buds increased the orange aroma. I put this in a PAX fresh cleaned vape. Setting on lowest heat… the first inhale (Orange-Diesel-Citrus with moist sticky feeling smoke). The first exhale… I start thinking to myself “they didn’t have shit like this when I was in college”. The taste is distinct! I have read other flavor profiles and they are not as prominent. You can really taste a juice orange followed by diesel. I actually started mentally referring to this Miracle Fruit strain as Orange Diesel. I had a collection of nine different strains at the time. I could without a doubt pick this strain with a smell test versus all of the other strain. It smells such of a diesel Orange. To say the least, it became my favorite tasting strain. So much so, that i went back for a second eighth. The taste was phenomenal. You have to like try it and you will not be disappointed. I will say that it is not as much as a Sativa as I would like. The initial hits are uplifting followed by deep relaxation shortly after. This is not a wake and bake Sativa strain and for sure hybrid. Great smoke for early evenings cook outs or fire pit sessions.