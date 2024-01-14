stock photo similar to Miracle Fruit
HybridTHC 17%CBG 2%

Miracle Fruit

aka Miracle Berry

Miracle Fruit is a sativa dominant hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Super Lemon Haze and Mimosa V6. This strain is 70% sativa and 30% indica. Miracle Fruit is a fascinating sativa strain known for its unique effects and potential therapeutic benefits. Miracle Fruit typically contains around 15-20% THC, making it an approachable choice suitable for both beginners and experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers report that Miracle Fruit effects include feeling energized, euphoric, and creative, making it an ideal option for sparking inspiration and boosting mood. Medical marijuana patients often choose Miracle Fruit when dealing with symptoms associated with depression, chronic stress, and fatigue, as it can provide mental clarity and energy. Bred by Symbiotic Genetics, Miracle Fruit features flavors like sweet and fruity notes, citrus undertones, and a hint of earthiness, delivering a pleasant and flavorful cannabis experience. The dominant terpene of this strain is limonene, which contributes to its fruity aroma and uplifting effects. The average price of Miracle Fruit typically ranges from $10-$14 per gram, offering an affordable option for those seeking a unique and therapeutic cannabis strain. Miracle Fruit is an intriguing sativa strain with a range of potential benefits, making it worth exploring for both recreational and medicinal users. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Miracle Fruit, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Miracle Fruit strain effects

Energetic

Euphoric

Creative

  • Depression
    50% of people say it helps with Depression
  • Stress
    50% of people say it helps with Stress
  • Insomnia
    25% of people say it helps with Insomnia
Miracle Fruit strain reviews8

January 14, 2024
7 people found this helpful
April 27, 2024
Was mad about leaving my phone at home ripped this about 2 times felt better like 15 mins later. feel it in your eyes nice energy high.
6 people found this helpful
April 18, 2024
Nice, uplifting. I have been extremely stressed out lately and it gave me an instant mental break and I felt a little happy, which says a lot for me right now. Definitely a good option to help with stress and depression.
6 people found this helpful
Miracle Fruit strain genetics

Strain parent
Slh
Super Lemon Haze
parent
Miracle Fruit
MrclFrt
Miracle Fruit