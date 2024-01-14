Miracle Fruit
aka Miracle Berry
Miracle Fruit is a sativa dominant hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Super Lemon Haze and Mimosa V6. This strain is 70% sativa and 30% indica. Miracle Fruit is a fascinating sativa strain known for its unique effects and potential therapeutic benefits. Miracle Fruit typically contains around 15-20% THC, making it an approachable choice suitable for both beginners and experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers report that Miracle Fruit effects include feeling energized, euphoric, and creative, making it an ideal option for sparking inspiration and boosting mood. Medical marijuana patients often choose Miracle Fruit when dealing with symptoms associated with depression, chronic stress, and fatigue, as it can provide mental clarity and energy. Bred by Symbiotic Genetics, Miracle Fruit features flavors like sweet and fruity notes, citrus undertones, and a hint of earthiness, delivering a pleasant and flavorful cannabis experience. The dominant terpene of this strain is limonene, which contributes to its fruity aroma and uplifting effects. The average price of Miracle Fruit typically ranges from $10-$14 per gram, offering an affordable option for those seeking a unique and therapeutic cannabis strain. Miracle Fruit is an intriguing sativa strain with a range of potential benefits, making it worth exploring for both recreational and medicinal users. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Miracle Fruit, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Miracle Fruit strain effects
Miracle Fruit strain helps with
- 50% of people say it helps with Depression
- 50% of people say it helps with Stress
- 25% of people say it helps with Insomnia
