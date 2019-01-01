ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Miss Fortune Cookie
  • Leafly flower of Miss Fortune Cookie

Hybrid

Miss Fortune Cookie

Miss Fortune Cookie

Bred by Plantworks, Miss Fortune Cookie is a THC-dominant phenotype of a True OG and Forum GSC cross. It has a traditional Cookies-like appearance with dense buds covered in sticky orange hairs, and its terpene profile gives off earth and citrus flavors. People may be left feeling a stimulating head high that elevates the mind and expands consciousness.

Reviews

No Reviews

No reviews yet.
write a review

Lineage

First strain parent
True OG
parent
Second strain parent
GSC
parent
Strain
Miss Fortune Cookie