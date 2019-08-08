Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
This strain is incredibly tasty. The pallet will be treated with a berry filled taste with tiny hints of pine.
The medicinal user will be able to benefit from a heavy dose of euphoria that will encourage a good night's sleep.
Unfortunately there will be a medium amount of dry mouth experienced.
I had this strain as a crumble. 67% THC. Taste and smell was sweet soft strawberry banana pine smell. Sprinkled on top of a bowl of Bruce Banner flower. Excellent hybrid high- heavy head and gentle body. Trippy relaxed. Your gonna love this one.