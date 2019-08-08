ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Miss U.S.A. reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Miss U.S.A..

Reviews

5

Avatar for macekushdu
Member since 2018
Blueberry Aroma, smelt like cheesecake too. Upbeat high, body high kicks in after. Day time friendly.
feelings
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocused
Avatar for JOE_420
Member since 2018
This strain is amazing for when I am waking up and going to bed it settles me right in and my PTSD just vanishes and I’m laughing more than ever this strain is my new personal favorite for life
feelings
EuphoricGigglyHappyHungryRelaxed
Avatar for Dr.Long
Member since 2019
This strain is incredibly tasty. The pallet will be treated with a berry filled taste with tiny hints of pine. The medicinal user will be able to benefit from a heavy dose of euphoria that will encourage a good night's sleep. Unfortunately there will be a medium amount of dry mouth experienced.
feelings
CreativeEuphoricRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for 2warhols
Member since 2017
I had this strain as a crumble. 67% THC. Taste and smell was sweet soft strawberry banana pine smell. Sprinkled on top of a bowl of Bruce Banner flower. Excellent hybrid high- heavy head and gentle body. Trippy relaxed. Your gonna love this one.
feelings
CreativeEuphoricHappyRelaxed
Avatar for TheMetalHippie
Member since 2014
Strong effects, very fruity smell and taste
feelings
ArousedEuphoricGigglyUplifted