Mitten Cake Batter reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Mitten Cake Batter.
Mitten Cake Batter strain effects
Mitten Cake Batter reviews
Sort by
Most Helpful
v........3
December 6, 2023
Aroused
Creative
Focused
Happy
really smooth and tastful really into it plus makes u horny abit aswell makes men hotny easy
b........0
Today
Creative
Happy
Talkative
I'm 2 years post cancer treatment and on daily meds for it. This helps me fight the pain and stay focused without couch locking me. Apparently it makes me talkative bc the hubs is always like dang slow down what are you smoking lol. Love the taste and smell and the ability it gives me to get my day to day done ♡