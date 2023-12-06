Mitten Cake Batter reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Mitten Cake Batter.

Mitten Cake Batter strain effects

Reported by 3 real people like you

Feelings

Creative

Talkative

Uplifted

Mitten Cake Batter strain flavors

Menthol

Vanilla

Sweet

Mitten Cake Batter strain helps with

  • Fatigue
    33% of people say it helps with Fatigue
  • Stress
    33% of people say it helps with Stress
  • Cancer
    33% of people say it helps with Cancer

Mitten Cake Batter reviews

December 6, 2023
really smooth and tastful really into it plus makes u horny abit aswell makes men hotny easy
Today
I'm 2 years post cancer treatment and on daily meds for it. This helps me fight the pain and stay focused without couch locking me. Apparently it makes me talkative bc the hubs is always like dang slow down what are you smoking lol. Love the taste and smell and the ability it gives me to get my day to day done ♡

