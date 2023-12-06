stock photo similar to Mitten Cake Batter
Mitten Cake Batter is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Mitten Cake and Kush Mints. This strain is balanced in its genetics, offering a harmonious combination of both sativa and indica qualities. Mitten Cake Batter is celebrated for its delicious flavors and its well-rounded effects that cater to a wide range of cannabis enthusiasts. Mitten Cake Batter typically features a THC content ranging from 20% to 25%, making it a suitable choice for both beginners and experienced cannabis consumers. Its potency ensures a robust and enjoyable experience. This strain is ideal for unwinding after a long day, enhancing mood, and promoting creativity. Medical marijuana patients often choose Mitten Cake Batter when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, depression, and chronic pain. Its balanced genetics offer therapeutic relief without excessive sedation. Bred by Seed Junky, Mitten Cake Batter features flavors like sweet vanilla, creamy cake, and a hint of earthiness. The dominant terpene in this strain is caryophyllene, contributing to its calming and mood-enhancing properties. The average price of Mitten Cake Batter typically ranges from $14 to $18 per gram, making it a moderately priced strain in most markets. Mitten Cake Batter is the strain for those seeking a delightful combination of flavors and a well-rounded cannabis experience. If you've had the pleasure of experiencing Mitten Cake Batter, please share your thoughts by leaving a strain review.


Mitten Cake Batter strain effects

Feelings

Creative

Talkative

Uplifted

Mitten Cake Batter strain flavors

Menthol

Vanilla

Sweet

Mitten Cake Batter strain helps with

  • Fatigue
    33% of people say it helps with Fatigue
  • Stress
    33% of people say it helps with Stress
  • Cancer
    33% of people say it helps with Cancer
Mitten Cake Batter strain reviews

December 6, 2023
really smooth and tastful really into it plus makes u horny abit aswell makes men hotny easy
Today
I'm 2 years post cancer treatment and on daily meds for it. This helps me fight the pain and stay focused without couch locking me. Apparently it makes me talkative bc the hubs is always like dang slow down what are you smoking lol. Love the taste and smell and the ability it gives me to get my day to day done ♡
