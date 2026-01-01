Mizer Crisis is a boutique indica-dominant hybrid bred by Dakota Bartzen in 2025, crossing Truffle Gel BX1 × Birthday Cake Kush to deliver elite potency and standout bag appeal. This next-generation cultivar features dense, resin-dripping buds marbled in purple and lime green with a thick frost of trichomes. Its terpene profile bursts with sweet frosted cake, chocolate truffle, gas, and creamy vanilla, producing thick, smooth smoke with lingering dessert-like sweetness. The effects begin with a euphoric headwave before settling into a warm, relaxing body melt, making it ideal for evening use, heavy relaxation, mood elevation, appetite boost, and easing anxiety, pain, or body tension.