  Birthday Cake Kush
Hybrid

4.5 372 reviews

Birthday Cake Kush

aka Birthday Cake

Cannabinoids
Terpenes
Peppery
Citrus
Herbal

CalmingEnergizing

Birthday Cake Kush, also known as Wedding Cake or just Birthday Cake, is an indica-dominant hybrid with strong body effects and sweet cake-like flavor. As decadent as its Girl Scout Cookies and Cherry Pie parent strains, Birthday Cake Kush buds bloom with a crystalline icing of THC-rich resin. Like any dessert, Birthday Cake Kush is the perfect way to end your day, with deeply relaxing effects that soothe the body without sedating the mind. This strain is preferred by patients treating pain, anxiety, appetite loss, inflammation, and headaches.

Effects

241 people reported 1445 effects
Relaxed 59%
Happy 48%
Euphoric 40%
Uplifted 27%
Sleepy 22%
Stress 29%
Anxiety 24%
Depression 21%
Pain 20%
Insomnia 16%
Dry mouth 19%
Dry eyes 10%
Anxious 5%
Dizzy 5%
Paranoid 4%

Strain spotlight

Reviews

372

Avatar for beammeup
Member since 2015
Let them puff Cake!!! The flavor is very sweet, with fruity tones. It's got some zing for a Indica dominant strain. I mostly smoke Indica dominant strains, and from time to time I come across one that really stands out and this is one of those strains. This beautiful girl will not give me couch loc...
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricHappyRelaxed
Avatar for RLO
Member since 2015
Smells like lemon cake with vanilla icing <3. Very relaxing, totally killed the pain I was having from stomach cramps. Great for winding down at the end of the day.
Reported
feelings
HappyRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for ThePinkGoat
Member since 2015
If you are buying the Lion Tree Farms version of Wedding Cake.... aka. Birthday Cake. You WILL <---- smell frosting, and TASTE a sweet sugary cake with a cloudy head/full body high. I dare you to try and go to work, or play video games on this stuff. It's intoxicating and difficult to stop smoking ...
Reported
feelings
EuphoricGigglyHappyHungryRelaxed
Avatar for macprincess
Member since 2015
'Wedding cake' is my most favorite strain EVER. I tried it on a chance. Gotten it 5 times since. I am in love with wedding cake! It's amazing FIRE
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricHappyRelaxedTingly
Avatar for lawofsin
Member since 2014
I love the effects of this strain. It wiped away my anxiety and depression and relaxed my body. The effects on the mind were pronounced but more indica like. I felt great but clear headed and functional even at high consumption levels. The taste is very reminiscent of GSC. But with a little more fru...
Reported
feelings
HappyHungryRelaxedTinglyUplifted
Photos

Found in

Lineage

First strain parent
Cherry Pie
parent
Second strain parent
GSC
parent
Strain
Birthday Cake Kush

Products with Birthday Cake Kush

