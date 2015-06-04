We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Feelings
Helps with
Negatives
Relaxed 72%
Sleepy 52%
Happy 51%
Euphoric 50%
Hungry 30%
Stress 42%
Pain 40%
Insomnia 33%
Anxiety 31%
Depression 24%
Dry mouth 38%
Dry eyes 18%
Dizzy 9%
Paranoid 5%
Anxious 3%
Reviews
686
MaryJanesC.E.
Member since 2020
Very unique strain... I smoked it from one grower and I was a paranoid mess, then smoked the same strain from a different grower and I was cozy and content. I know a lot of the quality is dependent on the grower but this was the first strain I noticed much of a difference. Make sure you trust the so...
whoa. we have it in budder concentrate. this is only my second experience with any concentrate. three previous was Dr peel good...
mk ultra is pretty strong, mane. to me there is no memerable taste. it has a fairly quick on set and it has been 3.5 hours... it got me really up...dropped A bit...now ...
just picked some up for the first time. I have smoked weed on and off for decades and this was like a giant reset button for me. most weed is good weed but this was miles above good. he was such an amazing Indescribable feeling. if you see this buy it.
Probably one of the best strains I’ve smoked. It would hit me all at once about 3 minutes after finishing a joint. Really heavy and tired feelings, good for just laying about and watching a movie. This could just be a personal thing but I found the heaviness to wear off after about 15 mins and I was...