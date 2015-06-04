ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
MK Ultra reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain MK Ultra.

526 people reported 4394 effects
Relaxed 72%
Sleepy 52%
Happy 51%
Euphoric 50%
Hungry 30%
Stress 42%
Pain 40%
Insomnia 33%
Anxiety 31%
Depression 24%
Dry mouth 38%
Dry eyes 18%
Dizzy 9%
Paranoid 5%
Anxious 3%

Avatar for MaryJanesC.E.
Member since 2020
Very unique strain... I smoked it from one grower and I was a paranoid mess, then smoked the same strain from a different grower and I was cozy and content. I know a lot of the quality is dependent on the grower but this was the first strain I noticed much of a difference. Make sure you trust the so...
EuphoricRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for Briendonw
Member since 2020
Anyone else get this?we do grow indoor,buds frequently available carts&amp; shatter,+++wax msg us for o.r.d.e.rs well msg us through +. 1.&amp;&amp; 9???---0!(9))))---3*'#''4?-1_'+&amp;?0()6();;;2;;:%3!!!!! We lbs on discount ..I had learned it back then with my late ddady RIP DAD. Also Been supply!...
Avatar for 1977rain
Member since 2020
whoa. we have it in budder concentrate. this is only my second experience with any concentrate. three previous was Dr peel good... mk ultra is pretty strong, mane. to me there is no memerable taste. it has a fairly quick on set and it has been 3.5 hours... it got me really up...dropped A bit...now ...
EuphoricRelaxedTingly
Avatar for Dumbokumkwat
Member since 2017
Pepperry citrusy with a small hint of pine/earth. cozy body glow with a stimulating head rush. might trigger some anxiety but solid feel good factor if you can tame it
EnergeticFocusedHungryRelaxedTalkative
Avatar for antiqueironfan
Member since 2016
just picked some up for the first time. I have smoked weed on and off for decades and this was like a giant reset button for me. most weed is good weed but this was miles above good. he was such an amazing Indescribable feeling. if you see this buy it.
EuphoricHappyRelaxedTinglyUplifted
Avatar for Yssyndr
Member since 2020
Probably one of the best strains I’ve smoked. It would hit me all at once about 3 minutes after finishing a joint. Really heavy and tired feelings, good for just laying about and watching a movie. This could just be a personal thing but I found the heaviness to wear off after about 15 mins and I was...
EuphoricGigglyHappyHungryRelaxed
Avatar for TheCannaisseur76
Member since 2018
Mixes well with any indica flower up your alley 😤 Goofy to begin, followed by a nice body high💨😎 enjoy doing just about anything ✌️😜...
CreativeEuphoricGigglyHappyRelaxed
Avatar for cJcass
Member since 2020
This strain took a few hits to really hit me, but once it did I felt so relaxed. This strain is powerful and great for anxiety, stress and any body pains. Def a new fave of mine
EuphoricHappyRelaxedSleepyTingly