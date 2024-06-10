MKJ #5
Hybrid
Uplifted
Happy
Relaxed
Sweet
Woody
Nutty
MKJ #5 effects are mostly energizing.
MKJ #5 strain effects
MKJ #5 strain helps with
- 100% of people say it helps with Depression
- 100% of people say it helps with Pain
- 100% of people say it helps with Stress
v........l
June 10, 2024
Uplifted
Wow, "Moose Knuckle Jockey" is quite the name... I am honored to be the first person to review this relatively new strain here on Leafly! Based on my research, MKJ is a cross of "Moose Tracks" and "Tina". My batch of fine indoor flower tested at 22.35% THC / 25.4% Total. It's a 40/60 Indica-Leaning Hybrid. Starting off with flavor; the overall taste is very woody and nutty. Dry, but not chokingly dry. It has a little sweet undertone to it as well. Smooth-ish inhale and exhale. The smell-linger isn't as potent as some, which is nice. In terms of effects; you can definitely tell it's an indica-leaning hybrid because it sort of has that couch-lock effect while also allowing you to focus without nodding off and falling asleep right away. Uplifting, relaxing, and based on my experience it was overall a great strain for baking on the beach for a couple hours before going home to watch a movie and pig out on popcorn. I would personally give this strain an Overall 4/5 Star Rating. Great for anxiety, depression, pain, and stress relief.