broke my leg and in pursuit of pain relief (didn't want to take narcotics) I tried this strain from MUV FL. it actually helps with the physical pain for a little bit but it cause my heart rate to increase and I become increasingly anxious as the effects increase. I'm a daily smoker, not a newb. this...
This the first time trying it. I bought a pre-rolled from MÜV in Wellington, FL. It was like love in first sight. I haven't had this feeling for a long time. The high was intense and very relaxing. I had a bowl or two before an interview. I was completely at ease and very composed during the whole t...
My batch had light green small buds that hit you in the face with a potent aroma of floral/spice with a hint of citrus rot. Very surprised that I didn't cough my head off due to the spiciness of the buds. Very nice head high. I feel very focused on writing this review lol. My shoulder was achy, that...