Mob Boss reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Mob Boss.

Effects

182 people reported 1275 effects
Happy 63%
Relaxed 55%
Euphoric 50%
Uplifted 47%
Energetic 35%
Depression 25%
Stress 23%
Anxiety 20%
Pain 16%
Lack of appetite 14%
Dry mouth 15%
Dry eyes 9%
Paranoid 5%
Anxious 4%
Dizzy 2%

Reviews

267

Avatar for IMad420
Member since 2020
I love it! It's a great night time strain. Gets you high as cloud 9!
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricGigglyHappyRelaxed
Avatar for xx420blazeitpapixx
Member since 2017
broke my leg and in pursuit of pain relief (didn't want to take narcotics) I tried this strain from MUV FL. it actually helps with the physical pain for a little bit but it cause my heart rate to increase and I become increasingly anxious as the effects increase. I'm a daily smoker, not a newb. this...
Reported
feelings
Tingly
Avatar for Icemanatplay
Member since 2020
This the first time trying it. I bought a pre-rolled from MÜV in Wellington, FL. It was like love in first sight. I haven't had this feeling for a long time. The high was intense and very relaxing. I had a bowl or two before an interview. I was completely at ease and very composed during the whole t...
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricFocusedHappyRelaxed
Avatar for Fladirt
Member since 2019
Just discovered this strain yesterday at my local dispensary this could be my new favorite strain awesome taste awesome feel does wonderful work for pain increases appetite and nice clearheaded high
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticFocusedHappyRelaxed
Photos

User uploaded image of Mob Boss
User uploaded image of Mob Boss
User uploaded image of Mob Boss
User uploaded image of Mob Boss
User uploaded image of Mob Boss
User uploaded image of Mob Boss
User uploaded image of Mob Boss
Avatar for jypainout420
Member since 2018
My batch had light green small buds that hit you in the face with a potent aroma of floral/spice with a hint of citrus rot. Very surprised that I didn't cough my head off due to the spiciness of the buds. Very nice head high. I feel very focused on writing this review lol. My shoulder was achy, that...
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricFocusedHappyRelaxed
Avatar for OGritchieBOY_708
Member since 2020
Great Strain. Kept me wide awake, attentive but surprisingly not paranoid or anxious. This strain would definitley be great for anybody who needs a little creativity boost.
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappy
Avatar for kidsinsemilla
Member since 2018
Flavor is not as I expected its not a citrus flavor it has a real earthy aroma but it’s does smoke good and does it’s job
Reported
feelings
FocusedHungryRelaxed
Avatar for ValContra
Member since 2020
I really enjoy this strain, could use daily!
Reported
feelings
EuphoricFocusedHappyRelaxedSleepy