Hybrid

4.5 279 reviews

Mob Boss

Mob Boss

Released in 2009 by Grindhouse Medical Seeds, Mob Boss is a sativa-dominant hybrid bred from Chemdawg D and Tang Tang. This California strain earned its fame through its staggeringly heavy resin production and intoxicatingly potent effects. Mob Boss’ intensity hides behind a light, sweet floral aroma with undertones of citrus and herbs. While some phenotypes deliver a hard-hitting jolt of cerebral psychoactivity, others tend to induce a lighter, more clear-headed buzz. Patients use Mob Boss for potent relief of muscle tension, mood elevation, and appetite stimulation. Depending on how its traits are expressed, Mob Boss typically finishes flowering in 60 to 70 days indoors.

Happy 63%
Relaxed 55%
Euphoric 50%
Uplifted 47%
Energetic 35%
Depression 25%
Stress 23%
Anxiety 20%
Pain 16%
Lack of appetite 14%
Dry mouth 15%
Dry eyes 9%
Paranoid 5%
Anxious 4%
Dizzy 2%

My favorite strain overall. I could smoke this everyday for the rest of my life! haha. I love how I can smoke it throughout the day and feel great, then it helps me wind down and sleep. Best head high ever. Talking, thinking and laughing.
feelings
CreativeEuphoricGigglyRelaxedTalkative
Location: L'Eagle Services THC: 24.16% CBD: 0.00% Appearance Rating: 5.00 Appearance Description: The buds are a light almost pale, mint green. The amount of trichomes is nothing short of miraculous. The buds are relatively tight, but not too dense and have small light brownish, red hairs. Tast...
feelings
EnergeticEuphoricRelaxedTalkativeUplifted
fat potent sativa buds. I only need two hits of flower for desired effect. more hits makes me feel uplifted and depression diminished. although with most heavy sativas it can trigger my anxiety. so if you have bad anxiety. medicate slowly until you find a good dose for your tolerance
feelings
ArousedEnergeticEuphoricFocusedTalkative
I have been super sick with extreme nausea and vomiting on and off for the last year and a half. I found this strain from someone who recommended it as she has Lupus. It is working very well for me. Something that none of the pharmaceutical drugs we tried could do. I have to be careful as I have ...
feelings
EuphoricHappyHungryRelaxedUplifted
Picked up some Mob Boss from a local dispensary. At first sight I noticed the green leafy buds with long red hairs. The smell is earthy with a slight citrus note. I smoked one small bud through a water pipe, the effects onset was pretty much immediate. Achieved full effects after about 10 minute...
feelings
EnergeticEuphoricFocusedGigglyHappy
