ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

Moby Dick 2.0

The second coming of Dinafem’s Moby Dick, Moby Dick 2.0 is a cross of Northern Lights and JYD Haze that produces high yields alongside top-quality buds. Expect the high to put you down into the couch, making it a great choice for hanging out with friends for a lazy evening.

 

my Buena la recomiendo!!!
