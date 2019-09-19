Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
The second coming of Dinafem’s Moby Dick, Moby Dick 2.0 is a cross of Northern Lights and JYD Haze that produces high yields alongside top-quality buds. Expect the high to put you down into the couch, making it a great choice for hanging out with friends for a lazy evening.