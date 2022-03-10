Mochi Gelato
Mochi Gelato
MoG
Hybrid
Relaxed
Giggly
Tingly
Mint
Earthy
Flowery
Mochi Gelato effects are mostly calming.
Mochi Gelato is a hybrid weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel relaxed, giggly, and tingly. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Mochi Gelato, before let us know! Leave a review.
Mochi Gelato strain effects
Reported by 48 real people like you
Mochi Gelato strain helps with
- 23% of people say it helps with Depression
- 23% of people say it helps with Stress
- 23% of people say it helps with Anxiety
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Mochi Gelato strain reviews(48)
V........0
March 10, 2022
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
Relaxed
Sherbinski's Mochi Gelato Flower. It's been years since I've toked this, and I've been waiting all this time for it to be on Leafly. It stuck with me. As yummy as you'd expect, in line with all the other Gelato strains. Sweet, doughy, berry, fruit with some mint/flower on the exhale. A happy, giggly hybrid high. Leans indica so it's a great way to end the night if you want to play videogames/chill a bit before passing out.
c........9
December 16, 2023
Focused
Giggly
Happy
Dry mouth
Look, if you've EVER smelled lithium strips out of a AA battery ? That's exactly what this smells like. The smell of the first nug of this Mochi mochi ooh whoo hoo shit that I grabbed to place in my grinder hit me in the face and eyes and made me feel like i was about to do something criminal lmao No shit ! This stuff will make your eyes water like you've popped open a lithium battery to shake and bake some of that devils brew shit. 🍼 This stuff has a smooth inhale and exhale and the tears still give off a lithium strip smell that's amazing. This stuff is very very different from the other 70+ strains I've smoked in the past 3 years. This stuff taste amazing and a unique terpene profile. It's excellent for daytime, evening, and night. It makes me happy, giggly, and smiling. If you can get it, get it !
O........6
August 9, 2024
Aroused
Creative
Euphoric
Hungry
This strain is how I sleep, though I do occasionally smoke it when I fish. It’s deeply relaxing and feeds my creativity immensely. The flavor profile is earthy and sweet with a gassy fragrance, it’s a delight to the taste buds as well as the body, a full body high is to be expected from this strain. I have autism and often find myself unmasking and info dumping my interests to those I’m washing with. Very pleasant and a must for the creative mind.