Look, if you've EVER smelled lithium strips out of a AA battery ? That's exactly what this smells like. The smell of the first nug of this Mochi mochi ooh whoo hoo shit that I grabbed to place in my grinder hit me in the face and eyes and made me feel like i was about to do something criminal lmao No shit ! This stuff will make your eyes water like you've popped open a lithium battery to shake and bake some of that devils brew shit. 🍼 This stuff has a smooth inhale and exhale and the tears still give off a lithium strip smell that's amazing. This stuff is very very different from the other 70+ strains I've smoked in the past 3 years. This stuff taste amazing and a unique terpene profile. It's excellent for daytime, evening, and night. It makes me happy, giggly, and smiling. If you can get it, get it !

