V........0
March 10, 2022
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
Relaxed
Sherbinski's Mochi Gelato Flower. It's been years since I've toked this, and I've been waiting all this time for it to be on Leafly. It stuck with me. As yummy as you'd expect, in line with all the other Gelato strains. Sweet, doughy, berry, fruit with some mint/flower on the exhale. A happy, giggly hybrid high. Leans indica so it's a great way to end the night if you want to play videogames/chill a bit before passing out.
c........9
December 16, 2023
Focused
Giggly
Happy
Dry mouth
Look, if you've EVER smelled lithium strips out of a AA battery ? That's exactly what this smells like. The smell of the first nug of this Mochi mochi ooh whoo hoo shit that I grabbed to place in my grinder hit me in the face and eyes and made me feel like i was about to do something criminal lmao No shit ! This stuff will make your eyes water like you've popped open a lithium battery to shake and bake some of that devils brew shit. 🍼 This stuff has a smooth inhale and exhale and the tears still give off a lithium strip smell that's amazing. This stuff is very very different from the other 70+ strains I've smoked in the past 3 years. This stuff taste amazing and a unique terpene profile. It's excellent for daytime, evening, and night. It makes me happy, giggly, and smiling. If you can get it, get it !
O........6
August 9, 2024
Aroused
Creative
Euphoric
Hungry
This strain is how I sleep, though I do occasionally smoke it when I fish. It’s deeply relaxing and feeds my creativity immensely. The flavor profile is earthy and sweet with a gassy fragrance, it’s a delight to the taste buds as well as the body, a full body high is to be expected from this strain. I have autism and often find myself unmasking and info dumping my interests to those I’m washing with. Very pleasant and a must for the creative mind.
a........e
July 1, 2025
Creative
Giggly
Relaxed
These buds are dense and kiefy as hell, no notes. The flavor is 10/10, it’s great for just hanging out and doing whatever. social, games, working on stuff, do whatever. Wonderful strain.
b........8
September 25, 2025
Relaxed
Uplifted
nothing makes me happier than smoking mochi gelato and feeling dumb ass hell for a couple hours. Ultimate couch potato strain.
6........z
September 4, 2025
Euphoric
Hungry
Relaxed
Talkative
Definitely a silent heavy hitter. Puts me to sleep with ease and helps with stomach aches. Love it.
j........3
April 22, 2024
Giggly
Happy
Talkative
Tingly
This strain is just like it says in Leafly. It will have you giggling and happy enjoying yourself like when you were a teenager. Awesome strain.
h........e
August 1, 2025
Creative
Happy
Uplifted
28% THC. Smells like hyacinths. Hits like a howitzer cannon. Fragrance blends with incense.