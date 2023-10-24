Mochi Runtz reviews
a........y
October 24, 2023
Giggly
Hungry
Feels much more indica heavy than a 50/50 hybrid Pretty strong stuff and a bit disorienting/dizzying in higher doses but take it slow and you’ll be giggling while devouring a whole pizza
y........a
September 16, 2023
Tingly
Uplifted
good taste. feel it in your chest and extremities. had me anxious for a sec
v........d
December 23, 2023
Creative
Focused
It’s very subtle. After the first two puffs i got a strange earthy taste, almost like actual grass. About 10 minutes later i’m feeling pretty groovy. Definitely recommend for relaxing but it helps mildly with the pain.
t........2
March 7, 2024
Happy
Hungry
Surprised me! long time smoker, the smell and flower shapes are different to say the least. But I am very happy with.
G........4
September 27, 2023
Happy
Relaxed
Once again the producer labels say Indica while Leafly says hybrid. I wish these people would get their stuff straight. Thankfully this did come across as an Indica, very relaxing for me.
d........y
April 13, 2024
Giggly
Relaxed
Sleepy
Calm strain, gives you a nice tingly sensation and helps with being calm. Felt really giggly!
C........3
January 27, 2025
Euphoric
Relaxed
Illinois Brand, tales & travels, definitely will buy again, good for relaxing, movies and music. Didn't want to do much after a blunt of this, tastes really good! And no harsh flavors on the throat. Overall 7/10 smoke. Better than most brands for the money and quality here in illinois.