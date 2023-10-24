Mochi Runtz
Mochi Runtz is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Mochi and Runtz. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Mochi Runtz is a rare and exotic phenotype that combines the best of both parents. Mochi Runtz is 13% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Mochi Runtz effects include feeling relaxed, happy, and hungry. Medical marijuana patients often choose Mochi Runtz when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, insomnia, and stress. Bred by West Coast Cure, Mochi Runtz features flavors like mint, vanilla, and berry. The dominant terpene of this strain is limonene. The average price of Mochi Runtz typically ranges from $40-$60 per eighth. Mochi Runtz is a premium flower that boasts dense, frosty, and colorful buds with a sweet and gassy aroma. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Mochi Runtz, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
