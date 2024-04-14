Mochiesel reviews
Mochiesel strain effects
Mochiesel strain flavors
Mochiesel strain helps with
- 33% of people say it helps with Fatigue
- 33% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 33% of people say it helps with Hypertension
t........0
April 14, 2024
Euphoric
Uplifted
Very potent, immediately felt the effects after one hit. And I’m a veteran smoker
k........7
June 14, 2024
Focused
Happy
Nice smell, good flavor. relaxing and a bit focus in the mind! chillin with a good movie 😎
W........3
September 6, 2024
Creative
Energetic
Focused
My rhyme and reason and set and setting are mandatory for when and how I consume flower. I found this bud (Mochidiesel) to be smooth to the taste with earthy, grapey, blue cheesey and of course eye watering diesel effects. I am creative, sic, focused, energetic and relaxed. An excellent cultivar for writing. Contemplating finishing my book by this weekend with this outstanding and properly cured bud.