My rhyme and reason and set and setting are mandatory for when and how I consume flower. I found this bud (Mochidiesel) to be smooth to the taste with earthy, grapey, blue cheesey and of course eye watering diesel effects. I am creative, sic, focused, energetic and relaxed. An excellent cultivar for writing. Contemplating finishing my book by this weekend with this outstanding and properly cured bud.