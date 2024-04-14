stock photo similar to Mochiesel
Mochiesel
Mochiesel is an indica-dominant hybrid weed strain bred by the Dutch all-stars Karma Genetics as part of their Sour Diesel series. The stunning Mochiesel is a cross of the beloved strain Mochi and Karma's in-house Sour Diesel bx3. Boasting dazzling purple hues, Mochiesel radiates a kaleidoscopic blend of grape and sour notes. We are still learning about Mochiesel 's effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Mochiesel, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Mochiesel strain effects
Mochiesel strain flavors
Mochiesel strain helps with
- 33% of people say it helps with Fatigue
- 33% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 33% of people say it helps with Hypertension
Mochiesel strain reviews3
t........0
April 14, 2024
Euphoric
Uplifted
k........7
June 14, 2024
Focused
Happy
W........3
September 6, 2024
Creative
Energetic
Focused