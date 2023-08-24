Modified Punch reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Modified Punch.
Modified Punch strain effects
Reported by 3 real people like you
Modified Punch strain helps with
- 66% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
- 66% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 33% of people say it helps with Cramps
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Modified Punch reviews
j........9
August 24, 2023
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
S L E E P E R (literally) This shit had me knocked out afterwards. It had a great ass taste and it looked pretty too!!!
a........2
November 15, 2023
Sleepy
Anxious
Got sleep…………after I stressed
j........1
June 30, 2024
Happy
Hungry
Relaxed
It creeps up on you, with an overwhelming heaviness. 🙏🏾